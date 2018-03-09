Schroder International Selec
SCGCAEI:LX
113.5984
EUR
0.2188
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
112.9772 - 116.4517
1年トータルリターン
0.07%
年初来リターン
-0.82%
前日終値
113.3796
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
113.5984
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
18.208
設定日
07/02/2012
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.576774
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.03%
ファンドマネージャ
URS DUSS / UGO MONTRUCCHIO
定額申込手数料
3.09%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.29%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHGLIA:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|58.22 千
|1.63 百万
|6.49
|
ESU7:IND
|15.00
|1.59 百万
|6.32
|
AM695353:COR
|980.00
|980.81 千
|3.90
|
AL984383:COR
|912.00
|912.25 千
|3.63
|
VGU7:IND
|24.00
|830.16 千
|3.30
|
AN404686:COR
|760.00
|762.14 千
|3.03
|
LW765651:COR
|760.00
|760.11 千
|3.02
|
QZ469243:COR
|595.00
|595.44 千
|2.37
|
AM378639:COR
|592.00
|592.30 千
|2.35
|
TPU7:IND
|4.00
|503.70 千
|2.00
企業概要
Schroder International Selection Fund - Flexible Retirement is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide a total return of 3M EURIBOR +1.5% p.a. (before fees) over market cycle, which is typically 5 years. The Fund will invest directly in equity and debt securities traded worldwide or indirectly through financial derivative instruments.
住所Schroder Investment Management (Lux)
5, rue Hoehenhof
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-341-342-202 Tel
Webサイトwww.schroders.com