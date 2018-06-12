SCB Global Fixed Income Fund
SCBFINA:TB
9.87
THB
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
9.84 - 10.01
前日終値
9.86
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
9.8651
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 05/25/2018)
884.868
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.80%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.91%
経費率
-
企業概要
SCB Global Fixed Income Fund is a feeder fund registered in Thailand. The fund invests in the JPMorgan Funds Global Bond Opportunities Fund (Class C Acc USD) master fund with at least 80% of its NAV. The main fund aims to increase the total return on long term investments. It may hold debt securities both domestic and foreign as approved by the SEC.
住所SCB Asset Management Co Ltd
7th-8th Fl, SCB Park Plaza 1
18 Ratchadapisek Rd
Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
Thailand
電話番号66-2-949-1500 Tel
Webサイトwww.scbam.com