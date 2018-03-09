Sarasin Climate Active Endow
SCAEAIG:LN
102.50
GBp
0.30
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
101.20 - 102.80
前日終値
102.20
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
102.5
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
01/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Sarasin Climate Active Endowments Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund seeks a combined income and capital return over the long term 5 years plus of 4.5% above inflation. The Fund invests in equities from a variety of major world markets.
住所Sarasin & Partners LLP
Juxon House
100 St Paul's Churchyard
London EC4M 8BU
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7038-7182 Tel
Webサイトwww.sarasinandpartners.com