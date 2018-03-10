UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays

SBEMMZ:IX
Chi-X Europe
11.7840
CHF
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
11.7840
52週レンジ
11.7840 - 11.7840
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
284.590
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.47%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI568220:COR
2.70 千 2.87 百万 1.03
EK265287:COR
2.07 千 2.38 百万 0.85
ED227694:COR
1.56 千 2.34 百万 0.84
EI593033:COR
2.11 千 2.30 百万 0.82
EK326468:COR
2.08 千 2.15 百万 0.77
AQ855101:COR
2.10 千 2.02 百万 0.72
QJ221892:COR
1.81 千 1.88 百万 0.67
AR367879:COR
1.79 千 1.83 百万 0.65
AM273642:COR
1.72 千 1.78 百万 0.63
EI466093:COR
1.48 千 1.76 百万 0.63
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Sovereign UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Sovereign & Agency 3% Country Capped (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所
UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイト
www.ubs.com/etf