UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays
SBEMMZ:EB
BATS Europe
11.7840
CHF
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
11.7840
52週レンジ
11.7840 - 11.7840
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
284.590
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.47%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI568220:COR
|2.70 千
|2.87 百万
|1.03
|
EK265287:COR
|2.07 千
|2.38 百万
|0.85
|
ED227694:COR
|1.56 千
|2.34 百万
|0.84
|
EI593033:COR
|2.11 千
|2.30 百万
|0.82
|
EK326468:COR
|2.08 千
|2.15 百万
|0.77
|
AQ855101:COR
|2.10 千
|2.02 百万
|0.72
|
QJ221892:COR
|1.81 千
|1.88 百万
|0.67
|
AR367879:COR
|1.79 千
|1.83 百万
|0.65
|
AM273642:COR
|1.72 千
|1.78 百万
|0.63
|
EI466093:COR
|1.48 千
|1.76 百万
|0.63
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Sovereign UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Sovereign & Agency 3% Country Capped (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイトwww.ubs.com/etf