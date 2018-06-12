Sanlam Institutional Bond Fu
SANIBDB:ID
1.04
USD
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.02 - 1.07
1年トータルリターン
0.17%
年初来リターン
-1.27%
前日終値
1.04
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.0374
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
161.420
設定日
03/30/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SANUNBE:ID
Sanlam Global Bond
|108.49 百万
|162.71 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Sanlam Institutional Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest its assets in shares of the Sanlam Universal Bond Fund. The Fund may also invest in other funds which invest in debt and money-market securities and ETFs which are traded or listed in the EU or US.
住所Sanlam Qualifying Investors Funds
Beech House
Beech Hill Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-