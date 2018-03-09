Singular Asia Flexible Fund
SAFFSAM:MK
2.9793
MYR
0.0033
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.6346 - 3.2124
1年トータルリターン
11.95%
年初来リターン
-2.36%
前日終値
2.9760
52週レンジ
2.6346 - 3.2124
1年トータルリターン
10.83%
年初来リターン
-2.36%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.9793
資産総額 (百万 MYR) ( 03/09/2018)
305.659
設定日
01/02/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
TEOH KOK LIN
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
2.10%
企業概要
Singular Asia Flexible Fund is an open-end wholesale fund incorporated in Malaysia. The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by using a value discipline approach. The Fund invests in local and foreign equity securities.
住所Singular Asset Management Sdn Bhd
B-06-01, Plaza Mon't Kiara
2, Jalan Kiara, Mon't Kiara
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
電話番号603-6201-6208
Webサイトhttp://singular.com.my