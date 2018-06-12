Ci Global Investments RIAIF
10.32
USD
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.86 - 10.33
前日終値
10.33
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.3188
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
9.735
設定日
03/07/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-
企業概要
Ci Global Investments RIAIF ICAV - International Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in global equities, global equity linked securities (securities with equity characteristics or conferring the right to acquire equity securities) which are listed on Recognised Markets.
住所Sanlam Global Funds PLC
2a Parkview House
Beech Hill Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号353-1-6123-433
Webサイトwww.sanlam.ie