RAM Lux Systematic Funds - N
RSNAERU:LX
103.07
USD
0.09
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
94.86 - 105.61
年初来リターン
3.07%
前日終値
102.98
52週レンジ
94.86 - 105.61
年初来リターン
3.07%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
103.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
33.806
設定日
12/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS DE SAINT-SEINE / MAXIME BOTTI
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
RAM (Lux) Systematic Funds - North American Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's aim is to provide a high-return in the long-term. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity shares of companies headquartered in the US and in Canada. The Fund may also invest up to 10% in UCITs and other UCIs.
住所RAM Active Investments (Lux) SA
51, Avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41 22 816 87 30
Webサイトwww.ram-ai.com