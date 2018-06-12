RAM Lux Systematic Funds - L
RMLSGER:LX
99.32
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.65 - 101.91
年初来リターン
-0.51%
前日終値
99.32
52週レンジ
98.65 - 101.91
年初来リターン
-0.51%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Market Neutral
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
99.32
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
336.271
設定日
12/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS DE SAINT-SEINE / EMMANUEL HAUPTMANN
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
RAM Lux Systematic Funds - Long/Short Global Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital growth in the medium to long-term while limiting exposure to the risk of equity markets. The Fund invests in company shares, equity markets, and units of UCITS or other UCIs. The Fund may also directly invest up to 20% of its assets in China A shares.
住所RAM Active Investments (Lux) SA
51, Avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41 22 816 87 30
Webサイトwww.ram-ai.com