Santander Dunamis FIC FIM
RFDI704:BZ
10.21
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.21
前日終値
10.21
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.21
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.21294
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
51.065
設定日
02/14/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RFDI694:BZ
Santander Kaver FIM
|4.99 百万
|50.59 百万
|100.14
企業概要
Santander Dunamis FIC FIM is a close-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.santander.com.br