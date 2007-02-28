Fondo FSE 4 SA de CV SIRV
Mexico SE
MXN
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.6368 - 1.7048
1年トータルリターン
5.49%
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Mexico
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 MXN) ( 05/31/2018)
2.533
設定日
02/28/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OSCAR GUSTAVO VITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.05%
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo FSE 4 SA de CV SIRV is an open-end fund incorporated in Mexico. The Fund's objective is capital preservation. The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic fixed income securities issued by governments and banks.
住所Gestion Santander Mexico SA
Prol Paseo de la Reforma
No. 500 Modulo 11-P.B.
Col. Lomas de Santa Fe, 01219
Mexico, D.F.
電話番号5255-5169-4300
Webサイトwww.santander.com.mx