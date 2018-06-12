RAM Lux Systematic Funds - G
RAMIPHU:LX
100.68
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.55 - 100.97
年初来リターン
0.53%
前日終値
100.68
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
100.68
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS DE SAINT-SEINE / EMMANUEL HAUPTMANN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
RAM Lux Systematic Funds - Global Multi-Asset Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital growth in the medium term. The Fund invests in transferable securities such as equities and equity securities, fixed income securities such as debt securities, bonds, zero coupon bonds, convertible and/or synthetic bonds globally.
住所RAM Active Investments (Lux) SA
51, Avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41 22 816 87 30
Webサイトwww.ram-ai.com