Qianhai Kaiyuan Large Marine
QKLMSEF:CH
0.8870
CNY
0.0160
1.84%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.7640 - 1.2200
1年トータルリターン
-22.67%
年初来リターン
-5.34%
前日終値
0.8710
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.887
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
56.622
設定日
07/31/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DING JUN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Qianhai Kaiyuan Large Marine Strategic Economic Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to achieve long-term stable capital appreciation under proper risk control. Then Fund invests 0-95% of its assets in equities and no less than 80% of its non-cash assets in large marine strategic economic theme related securities.
住所Rm 2206, Vanke Fuchen Orient House,
No.7006 Shennan Str,
Futian District,
Shenzhen, China
電話番号Phone: 0755-88601888
Webサイト
-