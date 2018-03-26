PPM Mid Cap Value Fund
PZMIX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Mid Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
PPM Mid Cap Value Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations within the range of securities constituting the Russell MidCap Index at the time of initial purchase.
住所PPM America Inc
225 W Wacker Dr
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL
電話番号1-312-634-2500
Webサイトwww.ppmamerica.com