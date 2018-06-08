Perpetual WealthFocus Term A
PWTVANS:AU
1.11
AUD
0.01
0.59%
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
0.96 - 1.12
1年トータルリターン
11.84%
年初来リターン
5.26%
前日終値
1.10
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
1.1084
資産総額 (AUD) ( -)
-
設定日
05/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.55%
企業概要
Perpetual WealthFocus Term Allocated Pension - Vanguard International Share Index is a pension fund incorporated in Austarlia. The Fund aims to match the total return of the MSCI World Index ex-Australia in $A before expenses. The Fund uses optimization techniques, which involve a select representative sample of shares, to closely track the Index.
住所Perpetual Investments Management Ltd
Level 12, Angel Place
123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9229-9633
Webサイトwww.perpetual.com.au