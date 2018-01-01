Petratherm Ltd

PTRDC:AU
証券コード変更
PTRDC:AU 新しい証券コードに変更
AUD
出来高
0
前日終値
0.02
出来高
0
前日終値
0.02
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (AUD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (AUD)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Utilities
業種
Utilities
産業サブグループ
Power Generation

企業概要
Petratherm Limited explores for sources of geothermal energy in the South Australian region such as hot rocks. These sources can be used for the development of renewable energy power generation.
住所
82 Fullarton Road
Norwood, SA 5067
Australia
電話番号
61-8-8274-5000
Webサイト
www.petratherm.com.au

役員

取締役

  • Andrew John Haythorpe
    Managing Director
  • Donald Clinton Stephens
    Secretary
  • Peter Christopher Reid
    Manager:Exploration/Founder
