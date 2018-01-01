Petratherm Ltd
PTRDC:AU
証券コード変更
AUD
出来高
0
前日終値
0.02
出来高
0
前日終値
0.02
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (AUD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (AUD)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Utilities
業種
Utilities
産業サブグループ
Power Generation
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Petratherm Limited explores for sources of geothermal energy in the South Australian region such as hot rocks. These sources can be used for the development of renewable energy power generation.
住所82 Fullarton Road
Norwood, SA 5067
Australia
電話番号61-8-8274-5000
Webサイトwww.petratherm.com.au