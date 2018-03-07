Psagot Dollar Fund
PSDOLLF:IT
686.99
ILs
1.21
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
682.20 - 734.65
1年トータルリターン
-6.21%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
前日終値
688.20
ファンド分類
外国為替
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
686.99
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
12.147
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.02%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828SA:GOV
|300.00
|1.13 百万
|9.68
|
IEML:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 新興国債券ETF-JDR(自
|3.90 千
|903.31 千
|7.75
|
EI621032:COR
|200.00
|747.16 千
|6.41
|
EJ237099:COR
|200.00
|745.69 千
|6.39
|
EJ296745:COR
|200.00
|739.52 千
|6.34
|
EI691765:COR
|200.00
|731.32 千
|6.27
|
EJ846668:COR
|200.00
|700.79 千
|6.01
|
EJ445002:COR
|200.00
|696.96 千
|5.98
|
EJ292382:COR
|200.00
|695.87 千
|5.97
|
EK095525:COR
|150.00
|552.83 千
|4.74
企業概要
Psagot Dollar is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index. The fund primarily invests in currency securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il