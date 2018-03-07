Psagot Dollar Fund

PSDOLLF:IT
686.99
ILs
1.21
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
682.20 - 734.65
1年トータルリターン
-6.21%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
688.20
52週レンジ
682.20 - 734.65
1年トータルリターン
-6.24%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
外国為替
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
686.99
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
12.147
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.02%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828SA:GOV
300.00 1.13 百万 9.68
IEML:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 新興国債券ETF-JDR(自
3.90 千 903.31 千 7.75
EI621032:COR
200.00 747.16 千 6.41
EJ237099:COR
200.00 745.69 千 6.39
EJ296745:COR
200.00 739.52 千 6.34
EI691765:COR
200.00 731.32 千 6.27
EJ846668:COR
200.00 700.79 千 6.01
EJ445002:COR
200.00 696.96 千 5.98
EJ292382:COR
200.00 695.87 千 5.97
EK095525:COR
150.00 552.83 千 4.74
企業概要
Psagot Dollar is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index. The fund primarily invests in currency securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il