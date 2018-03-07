Psagot Dynamic OB Bonds With

PSCMODL:IT
147.01
ILs
0.29
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
140.01 - 149.72
1年トータルリターン
5.10%
年初来リターン
-0.38%
前日終値
147.30
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
147.01
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.850
設定日
05/12/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.67%
経費率
1.17%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
PMMXEF2:IT
KSM MSCI Emerging Markets PR
10.20 千 370.16 千 2.31
TMCSI52:IT
Tachlit MSCI Emerging Market
20.00 千 336.80 千 2.10
EG174565:COR
168.03 305.82 千 1.91
EK363456:COR
184.09 200.82 千 1.25
EH213519:COR
125.78 200.46 千 1.25
AP463964:COR
180.02 188.55 千 1.18
AO839378:COR
171.92 176.81 千 1.10
EK363498:COR
286.67 175.48 千 1.10
EK274330:COR
151.52 162.96 千 1.02
AO839581:COR
153.74 160.87 千 1.00
企業概要
Psagot Dynamic OB Bonds Without Stocks is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the All Bonds index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il