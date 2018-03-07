Psagot Dynamic OB Bonds With
PSCMODL:IT
147.01
ILs
0.29
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
140.01 - 149.72
1年トータルリターン
5.10%
年初来リターン
-0.38%
前日終値
147.30
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
147.01
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.850
設定日
05/12/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.67%
経費率
1.17%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PMMXEF2:IT
KSM MSCI Emerging Markets PR
|10.20 千
|370.16 千
|2.31
|
TMCSI52:IT
Tachlit MSCI Emerging Market
|20.00 千
|336.80 千
|2.10
|
EG174565:COR
|168.03
|305.82 千
|1.91
|
EK363456:COR
|184.09
|200.82 千
|1.25
|
EH213519:COR
|125.78
|200.46 千
|1.25
|
AP463964:COR
|180.02
|188.55 千
|1.18
|
AO839378:COR
|171.92
|176.81 千
|1.10
|
EK363498:COR
|286.67
|175.48 千
|1.10
|
EK274330:COR
|151.52
|162.96 千
|1.02
|
AO839581:COR
|153.74
|160.87 千
|1.00
企業概要
Psagot Dynamic OB Bonds Without Stocks is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the All Bonds index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il