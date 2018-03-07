Psagot 0A Government Bonds P

114.36
ILs
0.11
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
113.90 - 116.57
前日終値
114.47
52週レンジ
113.90 - 116.57
1年トータルリターン
0.22%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
18.092
設定日
09/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.48%
経費率
0.50%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EH391209:COR
1.50 千 1.68 百万 12.12
EC877230:COR
800.00 1.22 百万 8.81
ED563881:COR
600.00 948.66 千 6.85
EI732962:COR
760.00 905.01 千 6.54
AM000929:COR
862.80 862.71 千 6.23
AL069977:COR
800.00 836.56 千 6.04
EJ612849:COR
700.00 791.84 千 5.72
EF800108:COR
427.39 599.88 千 4.33
EK007016:COR
500.00 595.85 千 4.31
EJ303820:COR
450.00 544.28 千 3.93
企業概要
Psagot 0A Government Bonds Plus Without Stocks is an open end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the Government Bonds index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il