Psagot 0A Government Bonds P
PSASHOR:IT
114.36
ILs
0.11
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
113.90 - 116.57
前日終値
114.47
1年トータルリターン
0.22%
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
18.092
設定日
09/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.48%
経費率
0.50%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH391209:COR
|1.50 千
|1.68 百万
|12.12
|
EC877230:COR
|800.00
|1.22 百万
|8.81
|
ED563881:COR
|600.00
|948.66 千
|6.85
|
EI732962:COR
|760.00
|905.01 千
|6.54
|
AM000929:COR
|862.80
|862.71 千
|6.23
|
AL069977:COR
|800.00
|836.56 千
|6.04
|
EJ612849:COR
|700.00
|791.84 千
|5.72
|
EF800108:COR
|427.39
|599.88 千
|4.33
|
EK007016:COR
|500.00
|595.85 千
|4.31
|
EJ303820:COR
|450.00
|544.28 千
|3.93
企業概要
Psagot 0A Government Bonds Plus Without Stocks is an open end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the Government Bonds index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il