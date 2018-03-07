Psagot 1D Bonds USD Deposits
PSAGOTB:IT
124.86
USd
0.05
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
123.06 - 127.22
前日終値
124.91
1年トータルリターン
1.02%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 01/31/2018)
45.227
設定日
12/31/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.12%
経費率
0.78%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PIMGBAI:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ債券ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|87.00 千
|9.29 百万
|20.11
|
PIMTRAI:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺ･ﾄｰﾀﾙﾘﾀｰﾝ債券ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|91.00 千
|9.26 百万
|20.06
|
PIMGRAI:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺﾌｧﾝｽﾞGlblｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰ-ﾘｱﾙﾘﾀｰﾝ
|130.00 千
|9.23 百万
|20.00
|
PIMLDIA:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺ･ﾛｰ･ｱﾍﾞﾚｰｼﾞ･ﾃﾞｭﾚｰｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|173.00 千
|9.21 百万
|19.94
|
PIMGIAD:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ:ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰｽﾞ
|140.00 千
|9.19 百万
|19.89
企業概要
Psagot 1D Bonds $ Deposits Foreign Fund of Funds Denominated in Dollar is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the Barclays Capital US Aggregate Total Return Value Unhedged USD Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il