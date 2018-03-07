Psagot 2D Global Bonds Plus

PSAGLPT:IT
126.50
ILs
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
125.30 - 132.59
1年トータルリターン
-3.92%
年初来リターン
-0.97%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
126.50
52週レンジ
125.30 - 132.59
1年トータルリターン
-3.91%
年初来リターン
-0.97%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
126.5
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
9.569
設定日
12/15/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828F2:GOV
1.01 千 3.53 百万 32.22
912828SA:GOV
400.00 1.51 百万 13.76
EJ303820:COR
623.06 753.60 千 6.89
VUSA:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
3.70 千 654.40 千 5.98
EJ816536:COR
160.00 594.04 千 5.43
EK111398:COR
160.00 576.70 千 5.27
EK095525:COR
150.00 552.83 千 5.05
EK257433:COR
150.00 542.65 千 4.96
EI691765:COR
140.00 511.92 千 4.68
EI621032:COR
110.00 410.94 千 3.75
企業概要
Psagot 2D Global Bonds Plus is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund invests at least 50% in global bonds and at least 10% in equities trading overseas. The fund is allowed to invest in foreign securities in an unlimited amount.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il