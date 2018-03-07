Psagot 2D Global Bonds Plus
PSAGLPT:IT
126.50
ILs
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
125.30 - 132.59
1年トータルリターン
-3.92%
年初来リターン
-0.97%
前日終値
126.50
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
126.5
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
9.569
設定日
12/15/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828F2:GOV
|1.01 千
|3.53 百万
|32.22
|
912828SA:GOV
|400.00
|1.51 百万
|13.76
|
EJ303820:COR
|623.06
|753.60 千
|6.89
|
VUSA:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
|3.70 千
|654.40 千
|5.98
|
EJ816536:COR
|160.00
|594.04 千
|5.43
|
EK111398:COR
|160.00
|576.70 千
|5.27
|
EK095525:COR
|150.00
|552.83 千
|5.05
|
EK257433:COR
|150.00
|542.65 千
|4.96
|
EI691765:COR
|140.00
|511.92 千
|4.68
|
EI621032:COR
|110.00
|410.94 千
|3.75
企業概要
Psagot 2D Global Bonds Plus is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund invests at least 50% in global bonds and at least 10% in equities trading overseas. The fund is allowed to invest in foreign securities in an unlimited amount.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il