Psagot 0D Global Banks Bonds

PSAGLLC:IT
112.88
ILs
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
111.34 - 118.12
1年トータルリターン
-1.69%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
112.91
52週レンジ
111.34 - 118.12
1年トータルリターン
-1.87%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
112.88
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
28.158
設定日
07/17/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.71%
経費率
0.94%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828M8:GOV
3.00 千 10.33 百万 35.91
LQDE:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米ﾄﾞﾙ建社債UCITS ETF
3.50 千 1.42 百万 4.93
EJ920683:COR
200.00 694.06 千 2.41
EJ458138:COR
150.00 677.39 千 2.35
JK368551:COR
150.00 659.27 千 2.29
UV771343:COR
150.00 654.78 千 2.28
EK556874:COR
150.00 649.57 千 2.26
EK693417:COR
150.00 638.17 千 2.22
EK738949:COR
170.00 600.74 千 2.09
EI050597:COR
150.00 548.28 千 1.91
企業概要
Psagot 0D Global Banks Bonds & A Bonds is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a higher return than the rate of change NBBITR Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il