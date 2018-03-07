Psagot 0D Global Banks Bonds
PSAGLLC:IT
112.88
ILs
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
111.34 - 118.12
1年トータルリターン
-1.69%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
前日終値
112.91
52週レンジ
111.34 - 118.12
1年トータルリターン
-1.87%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
112.88
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
28.158
設定日
07/17/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.71%
経費率
0.94%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M8:GOV
|3.00 千
|10.33 百万
|35.91
|
LQDE:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米ﾄﾞﾙ建社債UCITS ETF
|3.50 千
|1.42 百万
|4.93
|
EJ920683:COR
|200.00
|694.06 千
|2.41
|
EJ458138:COR
|150.00
|677.39 千
|2.35
|
JK368551:COR
|150.00
|659.27 千
|2.29
|
UV771343:COR
|150.00
|654.78 千
|2.28
|
EK556874:COR
|150.00
|649.57 千
|2.26
|
EK693417:COR
|150.00
|638.17 千
|2.22
|
EK738949:COR
|170.00
|600.74 千
|2.09
|
EI050597:COR
|150.00
|548.28 千
|1.91
企業概要
Psagot 0D Global Banks Bonds & A Bonds is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a higher return than the rate of change NBBITR Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il