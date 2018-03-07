Psagot E International Fund
PSAGLBD:IT
116.51
ILs
0.06
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
114.94 - 125.25
1年トータルリターン
-7.54%
年初来リターン
-0.44%
前日終値
116.57
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
116.51
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
12.827
設定日
12/20/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828R4:GOV
|1.77 千
|6.07 百万
|46.76
|
912828Q5:GOV
|1.55 千
|5.32 百万
|41.01
|
EF244252:COR
|280.00
|798.34 千
|6.15
|
AN571857:COR
|290.00
|789.13 千
|6.08
企業概要
Psagot E International Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 50% of its assets in global bonds. The fund is entitled to invest in foreign securities in an unlimited amount.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il