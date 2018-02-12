Psagot 0D Israel Government
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
103.32 - 105.83
1年トータルリターン
-1.58%
年初来リターン
-1.59%
前日終値
103.47
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
103.47
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
5.764
設定日
12/29/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.32%
経費率
0.72%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M8:GOV
|1.80 千
|6.20 百万
|57.64
|
EJ920683:COR
|100.00
|347.03 千
|3.23
|
EK738949:COR
|70.00
|247.36 千
|2.30
|
EJ231849:COR
|60.00
|222.20 千
|2.07
|
EI760467:COR
|40.00
|153.64 千
|1.43
|
EI604373:COR
|40.00
|151.81 千
|1.41
|
EI626838:COR
|40.00
|150.90 千
|1.40
|
EI856512:COR
|40.00
|150.78 千
|1.40
|
EI106302:COR
|40.00
|150.64 千
|1.40
|
EI901121:COR
|40.00
|148.64 千
|1.38
企業概要
Psagot 0D Israel Government Bond Denominated In Dollar is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所14 Nachmani Street
Tel Aviv
Israel
電話番号972-3-5662666
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il