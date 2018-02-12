Psagot 0D Israel Government

商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
103.32 - 105.83
1年トータルリターン
-1.58%
年初来リターン
-1.59%
前日終値
103.47
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
103.47
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
5.764
設定日
12/29/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.32%
経費率
0.72%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828M8:GOV
1.80 千 6.20 百万 57.64
EJ920683:COR
100.00 347.03 千 3.23
EK738949:COR
70.00 247.36 千 2.30
EJ231849:COR
60.00 222.20 千 2.07
EI760467:COR
40.00 153.64 千 1.43
EI604373:COR
40.00 151.81 千 1.41
EI626838:COR
40.00 150.90 千 1.40
EI856512:COR
40.00 150.78 千 1.40
EI106302:COR
40.00 150.64 千 1.40
EI901121:COR
40.00 148.64 千 1.38
企業概要
Psagot 0D Israel Government Bond Denominated In Dollar is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
14 Nachmani Street
Tel Aviv
Israel
電話番号
972-3-5662666
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il