Psagot E Europe Fund

PSAEURO:IT
217.69
ILs
1.75
0.81%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
173.91 - 224.49
1年トータルリターン
25.43%
年初来リターン
2.91%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
217.69
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
120.560
設定日
01/03/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OREN MONTAL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
WDI:GR
ﾜｲﾔｰｶｰﾄﾞ
14.00 千 5.38 百万 5.13
BRE:IM
ﾌﾞﾚﾝﾎﾞ
68.00 千 3.62 百万 3.45
PAC:SM
ﾊﾟﾍﾟﾚｽ･ｲ･ｶﾙﾄﾈｽ･ﾃﾞ･ｴｳﾛｯﾊﾟ
69.95 千 3.34 百万 3.19
AAL:LN
アングロ･アメリカン
45.00 千 3.23 百万 3.08
REY:IM
ﾘﾌﾟﾗｲ
15.60 千 3.01 百万 2.87
RCDO:LN
ﾘｶﾙﾄﾞ
72.17 千 2.92 百万 2.79
SOW:GR
ソフトウエアAG
15.00 千 2.88 百万 2.75
BKG:LN
ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｰ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
14.48 千 2.86 百万 2.73
CIE:SM
CIE ｱｳﾄﾓﾃｨﾌ
27.42 千 2.78 百万 2.65
UPM:FH
UPMｷﾝﾒﾈ
25.00 千 2.72 百万 2.59
企業概要
Psagot E Europe Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund invests at least 50% of the fund's net assets value shall be in invasted in equities traded in Europe and/or equities issued by corporations incorporated in Europe and listed for trading outside of Europe.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il