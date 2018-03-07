Psagot E Europe Fund
PSAEURO:IT
217.69
ILs
1.75
0.81%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
173.91 - 224.49
1年トータルリターン
25.43%
年初来リターン
2.91%
前日終値
215.94
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
217.69
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
120.560
設定日
01/03/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OREN MONTAL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
WDI:GR
ﾜｲﾔｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|14.00 千
|5.38 百万
|5.13
|
BRE:IM
ﾌﾞﾚﾝﾎﾞ
|68.00 千
|3.62 百万
|3.45
|
PAC:SM
ﾊﾟﾍﾟﾚｽ･ｲ･ｶﾙﾄﾈｽ･ﾃﾞ･ｴｳﾛｯﾊﾟ
|69.95 千
|3.34 百万
|3.19
|
AAL:LN
アングロ･アメリカン
|45.00 千
|3.23 百万
|3.08
|
REY:IM
ﾘﾌﾟﾗｲ
|15.60 千
|3.01 百万
|2.87
|
RCDO:LN
ﾘｶﾙﾄﾞ
|72.17 千
|2.92 百万
|2.79
|
SOW:GR
ソフトウエアAG
|15.00 千
|2.88 百万
|2.75
|
BKG:LN
ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｰ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|14.48 千
|2.86 百万
|2.73
|
CIE:SM
CIE ｱｳﾄﾓﾃｨﾌ
|27.42 千
|2.78 百万
|2.65
|
UPM:FH
UPMｷﾝﾒﾈ
|25.00 千
|2.72 百万
|2.59
企業概要
Psagot E Europe Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The Fund invests at least 50% of the fund's net assets value shall be in invasted in equities traded in Europe and/or equities issued by corporations incorporated in Europe and listed for trading outside of Europe.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il