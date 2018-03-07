Psagot Dollar Saving
PSADSAV:IT
88.38
ILs
0.04
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.15 - 92.01
1年トータルリターン
-1.77%
年初来リターン
-1.99%
前日終値
88.34
1年トータルリターン
-2.08%
年初来リターン
-1.99%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
88.38
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.059
設定日
03/20/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.82%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M8:GOV
|1.40 千
|4.87 百万
|25.32
|
912828R4:GOV
|850.00
|2.94 百万
|15.29
|
EJ726170:COR
|200.00
|842.49 千
|4.38
|
EJ920683:COR
|200.00
|698.82 千
|3.64
|
LW068019:COR
|100.00
|469.84 千
|2.44
|
EJ231849:COR
|120.00
|457.56 千
|2.38
|
EK738949:COR
|120.00
|427.27 千
|2.22
|
EI691765:COR
|100.00
|367.37 千
|1.91
|
EI418073:COR
|100.00
|365.75 千
|1.90
|
EI446126:COR
|100.00
|363.88 千
|1.89
企業概要
Psagot Dollar Saving Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index, NBBITR - NASD Bloomberg Active Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il