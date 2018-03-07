Psagot Dollar Saving

PSADSAV:IT
88.38
ILs
0.04
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.15 - 92.01
1年トータルリターン
-1.77%
年初来リターン
-1.99%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
88.34
52週レンジ
88.15 - 92.01
1年トータルリターン
-2.08%
年初来リターン
-1.99%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
88.38
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.059
設定日
03/20/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.82%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828M8:GOV
1.40 千 4.87 百万 25.32
912828R4:GOV
850.00 2.94 百万 15.29
EJ726170:COR
200.00 842.49 千 4.38
EJ920683:COR
200.00 698.82 千 3.64
LW068019:COR
100.00 469.84 千 2.44
EJ231849:COR
120.00 457.56 千 2.38
EK738949:COR
120.00 427.27 千 2.22
EI691765:COR
100.00 367.37 千 1.91
EI418073:COR
100.00 365.75 千 1.90
EI446126:COR
100.00 363.88 千 1.89
企業概要
Psagot Dollar Saving Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index, NBBITR - NASD Bloomberg Active Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il