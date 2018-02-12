Psagot 1B Inflation

PSABINF:IT
の価格がありません PSABINF:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
117.84 - 121.27
1年トータルリターン
1.92%
年初来リターン
-0.51%
前日終値
120.16
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
120.16
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
20.214
設定日
03/05/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.32%
経費率
1.43%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EC877230:COR
1.70 千 2.60 百万 13.05
AL069977:COR
1.35 千 1.40 百万 7.02
EH923369:COR
1.05 千 1.23 百万 6.18
EJ303820:COR
900.00 1.08 百万 5.44
EF800108:COR
700.00 974.05 千 4.90
AO166585:COR
900.00 899.37 千 4.52
ED563881:COR
500.00 785.70 千 3.95
EI997613:COR
200.00 757.11 千 3.81
EJ539065:COR
500.00 498.55 千 2.51
EK007016:COR
380.00 450.26 千 2.26
企業概要
Psagot 1B Inflation is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the CPI-Linked, Government Bonds, 0-2 Years index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il