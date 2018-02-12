Psagot 1B Inflation
PSABINF:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
117.84 - 121.27
1年トータルリターン
1.92%
年初来リターン
-0.51%
前日終値
120.16
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
120.16
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
20.214
設定日
03/05/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.32%
経費率
1.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EC877230:COR
|1.70 千
|2.60 百万
|13.05
|
AL069977:COR
|1.35 千
|1.40 百万
|7.02
|
EH923369:COR
|1.05 千
|1.23 百万
|6.18
|
EJ303820:COR
|900.00
|1.08 百万
|5.44
|
EF800108:COR
|700.00
|974.05 千
|4.90
|
AO166585:COR
|900.00
|899.37 千
|4.52
|
ED563881:COR
|500.00
|785.70 千
|3.95
|
EI997613:COR
|200.00
|757.11 千
|3.81
|
EJ539065:COR
|500.00
|498.55 千
|2.51
|
EK007016:COR
|380.00
|450.26 千
|2.26
企業概要
Psagot 1B Inflation is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the CPI-Linked, Government Bonds, 0-2 Years index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il