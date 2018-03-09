Prulink Golden Bond II
PRULGB2:MK
1.2246
MYR
0.0002
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.1742 - 1.2246
1年トータルリターン
4.30%
年初来リターン
0.63%
前日終値
1.2244
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Malaysia
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.22455
資産総額 (百万 MYR) ( 03/09/2018)
9.517
設定日
07/19/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Prulink Golden Bond Fund II is an investment-linked fund incorporated in Malaysia. The Fund aims to provide medium- to long-term capital accumulation, taking into account the need to meet guaranteed payouts. The Fund invests up to 100% of its assets in fixed-interest securities, corporate bonds and fixed deposits through any Prulink funds.
住所Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd
Menara Prudential
No. 10 Jalan Sultan Ismail
50250 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
電話番号603-2031-8228 Tel