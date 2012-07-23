Personale I FII
PRSN11B:BZ
Soma
BRL
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/01/2016)
1.166875
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/30/2017)
70.255
設定日
07/23/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 01/09/2018)
0.07103192
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Personale I FII is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will allocate its assets in the development, construction, exploration and/or sale of residential, commercial and industrial real estate buildings as well as acquisition of CRI, LCI and LH.
住所Personale Consultoria e Gestao
Rua Artur Ramos, 140, Leblon
22441-110, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3206-9999