Prisma Selected Yeter

Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
228.63 - 264.08
1年トータルリターン
-5.18%
年初来リターン
-1.25%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
233.03
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
8.747
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.92%
経費率
3.16%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AM714560:COR
650.00 649.74 千 7.35
PSG5020:IT
Psagot Sal TA SME60 Series 1
70.00 千 463.96 千 5.25
TCMR10:IT
Tachlit TA SME60 series 1 40
71.00 千 462.57 千 5.23
ADO:IT
ADOｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
4.50 千 329.72 千 3.73
REKA:IT
Rekah
8.60 千 306.50 千 3.47
FNCTC:IT
Financitech Ltd
169.01 千 226.48 千 2.56
ARKO:IT
ｱﾙｺ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
140.00 千 225.96 千 2.56
CYRN:US
ｻｲﾚﾝ
24.00 千 204.48 千 2.31
CDEV:IT
Cohen Development & Industri
2.62 千 201.82 千 2.28
TTAM:IT
Tiv Taam Holdings 1 Ltd
72.00 千 194.62 千 2.20
企業概要
Prisma Selected Yeter is an open-end Fund incordporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the Tel Aviv Yields Index. The fund primarily invests in equity securities.
住所
-
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.prismafinance.co.il