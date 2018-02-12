Prisma Selected Yeter
PRSELYT:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
228.63 - 264.08
1年トータルリターン
-5.18%
年初来リターン
-1.25%
前日終値
233.03
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
233.03
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
8.747
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.92%
経費率
3.16%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM714560:COR
|650.00
|649.74 千
|7.35
|
PSG5020:IT
Psagot Sal TA SME60 Series 1
|70.00 千
|463.96 千
|5.25
|
TCMR10:IT
Tachlit TA SME60 series 1 40
|71.00 千
|462.57 千
|5.23
|
ADO:IT
ADOｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|4.50 千
|329.72 千
|3.73
|
REKA:IT
Rekah
|8.60 千
|306.50 千
|3.47
|
FNCTC:IT
Financitech Ltd
|169.01 千
|226.48 千
|2.56
|
ARKO:IT
ｱﾙｺ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|140.00 千
|225.96 千
|2.56
|
CYRN:US
ｻｲﾚﾝ
|24.00 千
|204.48 千
|2.31
|
CDEV:IT
Cohen Development & Industri
|2.62 千
|201.82 千
|2.28
|
TTAM:IT
Tiv Taam Holdings 1 Ltd
|72.00 千
|194.62 千
|2.20
企業概要
Prisma Selected Yeter is an open-end Fund incordporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the Tel Aviv Yields Index. The fund primarily invests in equity securities.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prismafinance.co.il