Excellence International Dol

PRINDOL:IT
の価格がありません PRINDOL:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
221.85 - 239.48
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
224.44
52週レンジ
221.85 - 239.48
1年トータルリターン
-6.10%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
72.646
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.27%
経費率
1.36%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI997613:COR
3.30 千 12.49 百万 17.94
912828P2:GOV
3.00 千 10.52 百万 15.10
912828VB:GOV
2.30 千 7.87 百万 11.30
EI568220:COR
1.00 千 3.83 百万 5.51
QZ939537:COR
1.00 千 3.60 百万 5.17
912796LJ:GOV
925.00 3.21 百万 4.61
EH739553:COR
695.00 2.56 百万 3.68
AP363713:COR
660.00 2.32 百万 3.34
TT316338:COR
500.00 2.09 百万 3.01
EJ771272:COR
590.00 2.06 百万 2.95
企業概要
Excellence International Dollar Bond 0D - Mutual Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the Dollar Exchange. The fund invests at least 90% of assets in bonds traded in U.S. Dollars.
住所
-
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.prismafinance.co.il