商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
221.85 - 239.48
前日終値
224.44
1年トータルリターン
-6.10%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
72.646
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.27%
経費率
1.36%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI997613:COR
|3.30 千
|12.49 百万
|17.94
|
912828P2:GOV
|3.00 千
|10.52 百万
|15.10
|
912828VB:GOV
|2.30 千
|7.87 百万
|11.30
|
EI568220:COR
|1.00 千
|3.83 百万
|5.51
|
QZ939537:COR
|1.00 千
|3.60 百万
|5.17
|
912796LJ:GOV
|925.00
|3.21 百万
|4.61
|
EH739553:COR
|695.00
|2.56 百万
|3.68
|
AP363713:COR
|660.00
|2.32 百万
|3.34
|
TT316338:COR
|500.00
|2.09 百万
|3.01
|
EJ771272:COR
|590.00
|2.06 百万
|2.95
企業概要
Excellence International Dollar Bond 0D - Mutual Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the Dollar Exchange. The fund invests at least 90% of assets in bonds traded in U.S. Dollars.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prismafinance.co.il