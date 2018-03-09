Krungsri Flexible 2 RMF
PRIFLXR:TB
64.1083
THB
0.2240
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
53.1572 - 67.7096
1年トータルリターン
20.79%
年初来リターン
-2.83%
前日終値
64.3323
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
64.1083
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
1.103
設定日
10/16/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.97%
経費率
2.32%
企業概要
Krungsri Flexible 2 RMF is an open-end fund incorpoorated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity instruments, fixed income instruments, and/or money deposit according to the regulations of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com