Excellence 4D Flexible
PRFLXLA:IT
1,423.13
ILs
0.11
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,389.10 - 1,469.45
1年トータルリターン
1.16%
年初来リターン
-1.09%
前日終値
1,423.02
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,423.13
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
21.563
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.82%
経費率
2.87%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN387883:COR
|2.70 千
|2.70 百万
|13.16
|
AM421236:COR
|2.60 千
|2.60 百万
|12.68
|
AM714560:COR
|2.60 千
|2.60 百万
|12.67
|
ADO:IT
ADOｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|10.88 千
|797.03 千
|3.89
|
AO500538:COR
|610.00
|633.61 千
|3.09
|
ISRAL:IT
ｲｽﾗﾑｺ･ﾆｼﾞｪﾌﾞ2
|1.15 百万
|552.00 千
|2.69
|
IDIN:IT
IDI Insurance Co Ltd
|2.25 千
|540.67 千
|2.64
|
ARPT:IT
ｴｱﾎﾟｰﾄ･ｼﾃｨ
|11.00 千
|470.69 千
|2.30
|
TSEM:IT
ﾀﾜｰｾﾐｺﾝﾀﾞｸﾀｰ
|3.60 千
|457.20 千
|2.23
|
AP120595:COR
|428.03
|454.96 千
|2.22
企業概要
Excellence 4D Flexible is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to have a porfolio which will achieve a positive return over the long term, which will compensate on the level of risk the portfolio will be exposed to. The fund will be exposed to both fixed income and equity securities at the Fund Manager's discretion.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prismafinance.co.il