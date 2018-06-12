Fondo de Inversion HMC IFB C
27,797.75
CLP
2.67
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
26,305.57 - 27,797.75
年初来リターン
3.42%
前日終値
27,795.08
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Chile
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
27,797.75
資産総額 (十億 CLP) ( 06/12/2018)
9.157
設定日
08/23/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion HMC IFB Capital Preferente II is a closed-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests in stocks, bonds, trade effects, or other debt securities whose issuance has not been recorded in the Superintendency of Securities and Insurance.
住所Nevasa HMC SA AGF
Rosario Norte 555, Piso 15
Las Condes
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2411-9800
Webサイトwww.nevasahmcagf.cl