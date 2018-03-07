Psagot 0D Denominated In USD
PPAMACH:IT
103.97
USd
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
102.95 - 103.97
1年トータルリターン
0.99%
年初来リターン
0.24%
前日終値
103.96
ファンド分類
外国為替
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
103.97
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
167.629
設定日
04/16/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
0.23%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796NX:GOV
|25.50 千
|88.27 百万
|79.92
|
EJ565495:COR
|5.10 千
|17.75 百万
|16.07
|
EH605081:COR
|1.25 千
|4.42 百万
|4.01
企業概要
Psagot 0D Denominated In USD Liquid Deposit is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the rate of change of the benchmark index. The fund primarily invests in currency securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il