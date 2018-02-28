POLO FII I
POLOFII:BZ
94.53
BRL
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
94.53 - 116.89
1年トータルリターン
-8.66%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
94.53218
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 01/18/2018)
90.866
設定日
01/02/2012
直近配当額 ( 03/01/2018)
0.36
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.57%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Polo FII I is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will allocate its assets in CRI, LCI, LH and in shares of other Real Estate investment funds.
住所Polo Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 204 10 floor
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
22440-033
電話番号55-21-3205-9800
Webサイトwww.polocapital.com