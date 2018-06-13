Amundi Funds II - Pioneer Fl
PMARRHE:LX
1,829.27
EUR
2.09
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,629.71 - 1,835.33
1年トータルリターン
8.22%
年初来リターン
4.32%
前日終値
1,831.36
52週レンジ
1,629.71 - 1,835.33
1年トータルリターン
7.73%
年初来リターン
4.32%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,829.27
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/08/2018)
329.429
設定日
11/17/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHELE GARAU / HOWARD WEISS
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Amundi Funds II - Pioneer Flexible Opportunities is an open-end fund incorporat- ed in Luxembourg. The Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation and income in real terms over the medium- to long-term by investing in a diversified portfolio consisting of equities and equity-linked instruments, cash and money-market instruments, debt and debt-related instruments and emerging-market securities.
住所Amundi Luxembourg SA
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号49-800-888-1928
Webサイトwww.pioneerinvestments.eu