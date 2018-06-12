KBC - Plato Institutional In
PLPEQDD:BB
306,509.00
JPY
896.00
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
283,015.50 - 309,694.00
前日終値
305,613.00
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
306,509
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 04/30/2018)
36.445
設定日
01/17/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCESCO DEFONTE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Plato Institutional Index Fund Pacific Equity is an open-end fund registered in Belgium. The objective is to minimize the tracking error with reference to the MSCI-Pacific Net-dividend reinvested Index. The Fund invests in international stocks and financial instruments of companies in the Pacific rim.
住所KBC Asset Management SA
2 Avenue du Port
B-1080 Brussels
Belgium
電話番号32-2-429-5484 Tel
Webサイトwww.kbcam.be