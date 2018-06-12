KBC - Plato Institutional In
PLNAEDD:BB
2,551.41
USD
5.13
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
2,364.28 - 2,551.41
前日終値
2,546.28
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
2,551.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 04/30/2018)
637.660
設定日
01/17/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCESCO DEFONTE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Plato Institutional Index Fund North American Equity is an open-end fund registered in Belgium. The objective is to minimize the tracking error with reference to the MSCI-North America Net-dividend reinvested Index. The Fund invests in stocks and financial instruments of North American companies.
住所KBC Asset Management SA
2 Avenue du Port
B-1080 Brussels
Belgium
電話番号32-2-429-5484 Tel
Webサイトwww.kbcam.be