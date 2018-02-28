Polo Estoque Ii FII
PLIIFII:BZ
0.38
BRL
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.38 - 67.42
52週レンジ
0.38 - 67.42
1年トータルリターン
-12.23%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
0.377189
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 02/28/2018)
16.736
設定日
05/23/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Polo Estoque Ii Fii is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed assets.
住所Polo Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 204 10 floor
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
22440-033
電話番号55-21-3205-9800
Webサイトwww.polocapital.com