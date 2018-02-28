Polo Estoque Ii FII

PLIIFII:BZ
0.38
BRL
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.38 - 67.42
1年トータルリターン
-12.23%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
0.377189
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 02/28/2018)
16.736
設定日
05/23/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Polo Estoque Ii Fii is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed assets.
住所
Polo Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 204 10 floor
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
22440-033
電話番号
55-21-3205-9800
Webサイト
www.polocapital.com