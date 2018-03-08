Plurima Global Star Return F
PLGSARA:ID
9.95
EUR
0.05
0.54%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
9.90 - 10.02
前日終値
9.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
9.952
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 07/28/2017)
1.666
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ED822615:COR
|500.00
|560.66 千
|33.60
|
AM293682:COR
|200.00
|201.07 千
|12.05
|
AM261137:COR
|200.00
|199.59 千
|11.96
|
EJ398719:COR
|300.00
|103.16 千
|6.18
|
AM733875:COR
|100.00
|100.13 千
|6.00
|
QZ810993:COR
|100.00
|96.95 千
|5.81
|
QZ698193:COR
|100.00
|96.47 千
|5.78
|
AM464005:COR
|111.01
|82.73 千
|4.96
|
EI325163:COR
|100.00
|65.68 千
|3.94
|
BCP:PL
|229.97 千
|54.20 千
|3.25
企業概要
PLURIMA Global Star Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to produce positive absolute returns with low volatility and low correlation with fixed income and equity markets. The Fund invests in debt and debt-related securities and equity and equity-related securities.
住所European and Global Investments Ltd
Pembroke House
28-32 Upper Pembroke Street
Dublin 2, D02 EK84, Ireland
電話番号Tel: +353 1 237 4689
Webサイトwww.egifunds.com