Plato Institutional Index Fu
PLEMEDD:BB
988.70
EUR
2.86
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
956.46 - 1,012.08
前日終値
985.84
956.46 - 1,012.08
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
988.7
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 04/30/2018)
395.894
設定日
01/17/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCESCO DEFONTE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Plato Institutional Index Fund Emerging Markets Equities is a Sicav registered in Belgium. The objective of the Fund is obtain capital appreciation The Fund invests principally in stocks from emerging markets. The fund can also invest in money market securities, liquid assets, certificate of deposits and other debt securities.
住所KBC Asset Management SA
2 Avenue du Port
B-1080 Brussels
Belgium
電話番号32-2-429-5484 Tel
Webサイトwww.kbcam.be