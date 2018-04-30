PPM Strategic Income Fund
PKSIX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
04/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
PPM Strategic Income Fund seeks a high level of current income and long term capital appreciation by investing in debt securities, which may include, investment grade securities of issuers located in the U.S. and non-U.S. countries, below investment grade securities in the U.S. and non-U.S. countries and debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments.
住所PPM America Inc
225 W Wacker Dr
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL
電話番号1-312-634-2500
Webサイトwww.ppmamerica.com