PPM High Yield Core Fund
PKHIX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
PPM High Yield Core Fund seeks current income and seeks capital appreciation by investing in high yield, high-risk debt securities rated below BBB- by S&P or have an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality.
住所PPM America Inc
225 W Wacker Dr
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL
電話番号1-312-634-2500
Webサイトwww.ppmamerica.com