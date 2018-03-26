PPM Floating Rate Income Fun
PKFIX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Bank Loans
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
PPM Floating Rate Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in floating rate loans, floating rate notes, other floating rate debt securities, structured products money market securities of all types, repurchase agreements, shares of money market funds, short-term bond funds and floating rate funds.
住所PPM America Inc
225 W Wacker Dr
Suite 1200
Chicago, IL
電話番号1-312-634-2500
Webサイトwww.ppmamerica.com