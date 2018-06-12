Piano Bilanciato Italia 50
PIRBI5I:IM
10.53
EUR
0.01
0.12%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.29 - 11.10
前日終値
10.52
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.532
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2018)
389.758
設定日
09/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LUIGI DEGRADA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UCG:IM
ｳﾆｸﾚﾃﾞｨﾄ
|238.00 千
|3.89 百万
|2.96
|
ENEL:IM
ENEL
|800.00 千
|3.76 百万
|2.86
|
ISP:IM
ｲﾝﾃｰｻﾞ･ｻﾝﾊﾟｵﾛ
|1.30 百万
|3.61 百万
|2.75
|
ENI:IM
ENI
|270.00 千
|3.55 百万
|2.70
|
AM404173:COR
|2.00 千
|2.01 百万
|1.53
|
G:IM
ゼネラリ保険
|130.00 千
|1.87 百万
|1.43
|
AN574844:COR
|1.70 千
|1.70 百万
|1.30
|
ED457051:COR
|1.30 千
|1.69 百万
|1.28
|
EK807683:COR
|1.70 千
|1.68 百万
|1.28
|
EJ887644:COR
|1.50 千
|1.68 百万
|1.28
企業概要
Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 is an open-end fund incorporated in Italy. The fund aims for moderate capital appreciation, which adhering to PIR regulations. The fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in equity and fixed income securities issued by Italian companies (or in EU companies having an Italian branch).
住所Piano Investimento Italia
P.le Giulio Douhet, 31
00143 - Rome
Italy
電話番号-
Webサイト
-