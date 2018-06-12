Piano Bilanciato Italia 50

PIRBI5I:IM
10.53
EUR
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.29 - 11.10
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.52
52週レンジ
10.29 - 11.10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.532
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2018)
389.758
設定日
09/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LUIGI DEGRADA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
UCG:IM
ｳﾆｸﾚﾃﾞｨﾄ
238.00 千 3.89 百万 2.96
ENEL:IM
ENEL
800.00 千 3.76 百万 2.86
ISP:IM
ｲﾝﾃｰｻﾞ･ｻﾝﾊﾟｵﾛ
1.30 百万 3.61 百万 2.75
ENI:IM
ENI
270.00 千 3.55 百万 2.70
AM404173:COR
2.00 千 2.01 百万 1.53
G:IM
ゼネラリ保険
130.00 千 1.87 百万 1.43
AN574844:COR
1.70 千 1.70 百万 1.30
ED457051:COR
1.30 千 1.69 百万 1.28
EK807683:COR
1.70 千 1.68 百万 1.28
EJ887644:COR
1.50 千 1.68 百万 1.28
企業概要
Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 is an open-end fund incorporated in Italy. The fund aims for moderate capital appreciation, which adhering to PIR regulations. The fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in equity and fixed income securities issued by Italian companies (or in EU companies having an Italian branch).
住所
Piano Investimento Italia
P.le Giulio Douhet, 31
00143 - Rome
Italy
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-