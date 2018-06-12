Piano Bilanciato Italia 30
PIRBI3I:IM
10.23
EUR
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.05 - 10.64
前日終値
10.21
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.226
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2018)
161.872
設定日
09/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LUIGI DEGRADA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ED457051:COR
|1.25 千
|1.62 百万
|2.60
|
AM404173:COR
|1.00 千
|1.01 百万
|1.62
|
EG561271:COR
|700.00
|958.62 千
|1.54
|
AN574844:COR
|900.00
|901.82 千
|1.45
|
EH969948:COR
|650.00
|827.81 千
|1.33
|
EK348850:COR
|800.00
|802.10 千
|1.29
|
EK807683:COR
|800.00
|792.04 千
|1.27
|
IP:IM
ｲﾝﾃﾙﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|33.00 千
|790.02 千
|1.27
|
HER:IM
エラ
|280.00 千
|749.28 千
|1.20
|
CERV:IM
ｻｰﾌﾞﾄﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|77.00 千
|721.49 千
|1.16
企業概要
Piano Bilanciato Italia 30 is an open-end fund incorporated in Italy. The fund aims for moderate capital appreciation, which adhering to PIR regulations. The fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in equity and fixed income securities issued by Italian companies (or in EU companies having an Italian branch).
住所Piano Investimento Italia
P.le Giulio Douhet, 31
00143 - Rome
Italy
電話番号-
Webサイト
-