Piano Bilanciato Italia 30

PIRBI3I:IM
10.23
EUR
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.05 - 10.64
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.226
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2018)
161.872
設定日
09/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LUIGI DEGRADA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ED457051:COR
1.25 千 1.62 百万 2.60
AM404173:COR
1.00 千 1.01 百万 1.62
EG561271:COR
700.00 958.62 千 1.54
AN574844:COR
900.00 901.82 千 1.45
EH969948:COR
650.00 827.81 千 1.33
EK348850:COR
800.00 802.10 千 1.29
EK807683:COR
800.00 792.04 千 1.27
IP:IM
ｲﾝﾃﾙﾎﾟﾝﾌﾟ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
33.00 千 790.02 千 1.27
HER:IM
エラ
280.00 千 749.28 千 1.20
CERV:IM
ｻｰﾌﾞﾄﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
77.00 千 721.49 千 1.16
企業概要
Piano Bilanciato Italia 30 is an open-end fund incorporated in Italy. The fund aims for moderate capital appreciation, which adhering to PIR regulations. The fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in equity and fixed income securities issued by Italian companies (or in EU companies having an Italian branch).
住所
Piano Investimento Italia
P.le Giulio Douhet, 31
00143 - Rome
Italy
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-