Picton - American Securities
PICAMSE:CI
0.93
CLP
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.90 - 0.93
前日終値
0.93
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
0.93
資産総額 (百万 CLP) ( 06/12/2018)
40.169
設定日
01/13/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Picton - American Securities Partners VII Fondo de Inverson is a closed-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with exposure to Fixed Income. The Fund Invests primarily in corporate long-term bonds issued by private American companies.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-