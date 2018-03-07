Pia Long-term CPI-Linked Bon
597.6
ILs
0.5
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
591.2 - 628.4
1年トータルリターン
-3.46%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
598.1
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
597.6
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
159.360
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
EJ534905:COR
|1.80 千
|6.95 百万
|4.32
AO853926:COR
|7.00 千
|6.74 百万
|4.19
AM599173:COR
|1.80 千
|6.24 百万
|3.88
EK916037:COR
|1.20 千
|4.12 百万
|2.56
UV515902:COR
|1.00 千
|4.11 百万
|2.56
EH850353:COR
|1.00 千
|3.89 百万
|2.42
QJ817602:COR
|1.11 千
|3.87 百万
|2.41
QJ123012:COR
|1.00 千
|3.65 百万
|2.27
EJ507010:COR
|1.00 千
|3.61 百万
|2.24
LW048044:COR
|800.00
|2.92 百万
|1.82
企業概要
Pia Long-Term CPI-Linked Bonds (Yozma) Mutual Fund invests at least 50% of the Fund's assets in debentures, in which the principal is wholly or partly linked to the CPI.No more thatn 35% of the Fund's assets will be invested in shares or securities convertible to shares.At least 20% of the Fund's assets will be inves ted in CPI linked debentures, with an average redemption period of 8 yrs or more
住所Pia-Leumi Fund Managers
7 Jabotinski Street
15th Floor
Ramat Gan
Israel
電話番号972-3-7546172
Webサイト
-